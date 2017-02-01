Industrial services company runs on quality, safety, innovation

It’s very rare to see a company that provides myriad services like K2 Industrial Services Inc. does. Today, K2 Industrial Services is undergoing many changes but is still a world-class provider of industrial services the industry has come to know. By using leading-edge technologies and delivering superior customer service, K2 Industrial Services delivers safe, reliable and value-driven solutions that assure maximum runtime and preservation of its clients’ assets.

K2 Industrial Services is a portfolio company of The Halifax Group and successfully completed its debt refinancing in 2016. The new capital structure will provide K2 with the flexibility to pursue several meaningful growth opportunities, given the size and fragmentation of the market.

“K2 is one of a few companies that works across multiple regions, providing industrial cleaning, multicraft, coatings and specialty services to a variety of end-markets, including facilities in the refining, power, paper, nuclear, steel and chemical industries,” said Chuck Miller, senior vice president of sales and marketing for K2 Industrial Services. “K2 performs routine and mission-critical services that ensure customers’ production equipment operates safely and efficiently while minimizing downtime. Over the past several decades, K2 has served blue-chip names in process industries and built a strong reputation for safety and responsiveness.”

K2 Industrial Services is undergoing a focused rebranding effort that will create a better presence for the company in the industrial marketplace. The company currently has over 1,300 employees nationally (both union and nonunion) and maintains a loyal, long-tenured base of more than 350 blue-chip customers.

“K2 becomes nested with our customers at their sites, so we serve them as more of an extension of their business,” Miller said. “We support more than 55 individual nested facilities with personnel and equipment staged on-site. We have become heavily involved in the nuclear and power industries and now offer complex tank cleaning services provided by seasoned veterans to our national client base. But we will always be that one-stop shop for industrial cleaning, multicraft services and coatings services.”

According to Miller, K2 Industrial Services is an expert in supporting the ongoing maintenance of a plant or facility. K2 continues to deliver a broad range of maintenance services for mission-critical infrastructure and plant equipment in the highly fragmented in-plant maintenance services market.

Safety-first philosophy

K2 Industrial Services firmly believes sustainable business must be built on the solid foundation of a safety-first philosophy. According to K 2 Industrial Services Corporate EHS Director Mike Lindsey, CSP, the company’s highest priority is to foster a culture that instills a sense of pride and duty to protect the health and welfare of every employee and everyone else associated with K2 during the course of its business activities.

“K2 believes safety and business success are inseparable,” Lindsey explained. “Integrating safety into virtually every facet of our business strategy was a challenge that required organizational strength and commitment from all employees at every level.

This is a sustainable model that our employees deserve and expect. To be successful, we know we must execute our work safely while also consistently meeting customers’ expectations in quality, cost, and schedule.”

K2 uses its risk management systems to anticipate, identify, evaluate and mitigate hazards during projects. Risk assessments are conducted throughout the project phases to evaluate exposures and the efficacy of controls.

“This is a fluid, continuous approach that allows K2 to prevent workplace incidents in dynamic project environments,” Lindsey said. “K2 has received numerous awards for its commitment to workplace safety and health, including the National Maintenance Agreements Policy Committee Inc.’s Silver and Bronze Stars, FCA International’s Crest Awards, regional business roundtable awards from across the country, client recognition awards and safety innovation awards for our developments in automated hydroblast systems.”

View in Digital Edition