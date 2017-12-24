SHECO unveils acquisition, new brand focus

SHECO has been expanding its operations in North America for more than a decade, and it's proud to unveil a new acquisition and a new division supporting a new product line. In April 2016, SHECO purchased Worldwide Exchangers LLC in Skiatook, Oklahoma, just outside Tulsa. Worldwide provides additional manufacturing space, as well as unique expertise.

"Now with two distinct brands, we can better service the diverse needs of the marketplace," said SHECO Global Sales Director Shane Marcheson. "If you have engineering intensive applications, we've got that covered. If you need to hit a tight project schedule, we can handle that, too."

Going forward, the Worldwide brand will help better service SHECO customers with:

Rapid response -- The speed you need, the price you demand.™ The worldwide nameplate is synonymous with speed, while still offering the quality its customers have come to expect. This allows SHECO to focus on what they do best: being your...

First choice -- Engineering trust, manufacturing certainty.™ SHECO brings years of experience to the table to help you with your more demanding projects. It's invested in new equipment and processes, as well as new facilities. It's recently upgraded to a much larger and newer facility in Houston, in addition to improvements at its brand headquarters facilities in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

In addition to these changes, Worldwide is coming to market with a new business division: Worldwide Air Cooled Heat Exchangers.

Worldwide Exchangers LLC has supplied air-cooled heat exchangers to customers across the globe in the natural gas processing, petrochemical, oil and gas refining, and other industries since 1995.

As with its shell and tube heat exchangers, its air-cooled heat exchangers are engineered to withstand the harshest, most demanding of operating and environmental conditions.

Discover the difference:

Available in a wide range of materials, from carbon steel and stainless steel to copper nickel and nickel alloys

Complete thermal and mechanical design capabilities

Forced, induced and natural draft designs available

All standard fin types available, including L-footed, embedded, extruded and welded

Available with inner diameter (ID) tube enhancements such as turbulators (twisted tape and mesh) and internally grooved tubes

Full slate of product offerings, from complete units to retrofit units, replacement sections/bundles, headers, retubes, parts, and field repair and service

Available with galvanized structures, metallized headers, auto louvers, screens, variable-frequency drive (VFD)-compatible motors and more

Additional corporate capability:

Full in-house thermal and mechanical design team with experience and depth

State-of-the-art CNC (computer numeric control) plate cutting, forming and machining capability

Five plants in three locations -- Houston, Tuscaloosa and Tulsa -- with more than 200,000 square feet of manufacturing floor space

For more information, visit www. sheco.com or call (205) 345-5335, or visit www.worldwidehx.com or call (918) 234-3700

