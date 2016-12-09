Cheniere Energy, Inc. terminates negotiations to acquire Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings

Cheniere Energy, Inc. announced that it has terminated negotiations with the conflicts committee of the board of directors of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC regarding Cheniere's previously announced negotiations to acquire all of the publicly held shares of Cheniere Partners Holdings.

The proposed transaction was subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement and approval of such definitive agreement by the board of directors of Cheniere, the board of directors of Cheniere Partners Holdings and a conflicts committee established by the board of directors of Cheniere Partners Holdings.

After more than 6 weeks of negotiations, Cheniere has determined that no acceptable definitive agreement can be reached with the conflicts committee at this time.

Cheniere currently owns 80.1% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cheniere Partners Holdings. Cheniere may, subject to market and general economic conditions and other factors, purchase additional shares of Cheniere Partners Holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time.