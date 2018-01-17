LINN Energy announces sale of the Altamont Bluebell Field for $132 Million

LINN Energy, Inc. (“LINN” or the “Company”) announces that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its interest in properties located in the Altamont Bluebell Field to an undisclosed buyer for a contract price of $132 million, subject to closing adjustments.

The properties to be sold consist of approximately 36,000 net acres in Utah with third quarter net production of approximately 1,450 BOE/d, proved developed reserves of ~5.8 MMBOE(1) and proved developed PV-10 of approximately $75 million(1). Annualized field level cash flow on these properties is approximately $8.4 million(2).

The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018 with an effective date of August 1, 2017. This transaction is subject to satisfactory completion of title and environmental due diligence, as well as the satisfaction of closing conditions. CIBC Griffis & Small and Jefferies LLC acted as co-financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel during the transaction.

(1) Proved developed reserves are as of year-end 2016, rolled forward to the effective date of August 1, 2017 and updated with pricing of $3.00 per MMBtu for natural gas and $50.00 per bbl for oil. PV-10 represents the present value, discounted at 10% per year, of estimated future net cash flows. The Company’s calculation of PV-10 herein differs from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows determined in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SEC in that it is calculated before income taxes with the pricing and timing assumptions noted.(2) Annualized field level cash flow estimates are calculated from the first three quarters of 2017 (January 2017 through September 2017).