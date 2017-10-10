PSC Industrial Outsourcing has promoted Tony Witter to West Region

vice president. In this new position, Witter will oversee PSC's core Industrial Services operations for the West Region, extending from California to the Pacific Northwest and over through the central U.S.

Prior to taking this position, Witter served as PSC's area manager of West Coast operations, managing core services for PSC's California downstream Industrial Services business. He brings a total of 26 years of experience and will work out of PSC's Long Beach, California, office.

For more information, visit www.Pscnow.com or call (800) 726-1300.