Thomas Corey II has been promoted to operations manager at APE Companies' Corpus Christi, Texas, location. He started at APE Companies in 2015 as a warehouse agent/driver. Corey will manage the daily operation of the branch, which includes overseeing the entire customer sales order cycle, inventory management, purchasing, facilities management and staff supervision.

