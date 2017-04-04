Cadence Environmental Energy has hired a new sales manager, Susan Ryan.

Ryan brings 10-plus years of experience and a proven track record in industrial sales, as well as established connections with chemical plants and refineries throughout the Gulf Coast region. She will focus on growing the alternative fuel supply to Ash Grove Cement through the relationships she has built over the years in the industry.

Her primary supply will be chemical plant hazardous bulk liquids and refinery sludge and solids as part of Cadence’s new KalcinerDirect™ program.