Burrow Global has added Steve Sock to its sales team. Sock has over 25 years' experience in the global engineering and construction industry, including 21 years in various aspects of the business winning process, such as business development, technical and relationship sales, client account management, proposal management, cost estimating, contract negotiation and marketing.

For more information, visit www.Burrowglobal.com or call (713) 963-0930.