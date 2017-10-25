NABTU's president appointed to DOL task force

NABTU President Sean McGarvey was today appointed by US Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta to serve on the department’s newly conceived Task Force on Apprenticeship Expansion. Also appointed to the Task Force was Joseph Sellers Jr., General President, International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers.

The Task Force is an outgrowth of an Executive Order signed by President Trump in earlier this year, and which was designed to expand apprenticeships and vocational education, close the skills gap and reduce regulatory burdens on workforce development programs.

The Task Force is charged with the mission of identifying strategies and proposals to promote apprenticeships, especially in sectors where apprenticeship programs are insufficient. Upon completion of this assignment, the Task Force shall submit to the President of the United States a final report which details these strategies and proposals.

“For over 100 years, NABTU has been the preeminent organization engaged in apprenticeship education and training in the United States,” said McGarvey. “Our unions have established a successful model and template that can, and should, be replicated by other industries. I thank Secretary Acosta for this prestigious appointment, and I look forward to providing NABTU’s perspective and experience to the important work of this Task Force.”