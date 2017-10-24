Pelican Products Inc. has promoted Scott Ermeti to president of international business. Over the course of 20-plus years, Ermeti has worked his way up through Pelican's ranks, starting out as the national sales manager for the Industrial Division and most recently serving as senior vice president of international business.

In his new position, he will have full profit and loss responsibility for Pelican's entire international business (excluding BioThermal), which includes sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution in more than 100 countries around the globe.

