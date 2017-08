Scott A. Angelle will head the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

As part of the Department of the Interior, BSEE fosters safe and responsible energy production on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf through regulatory oversight of oil and gas operations. Angelle most recently served as vice chairman of the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

For more information, visit www.Bsee.gov or call (202) 208-6184.