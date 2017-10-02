With the recent formation of Burrow Global Midstream (BGM), Saji T. Samuel, senior vice president has joined the leadership team.

Samuel has over 20 years of experience in the petroleum liquid and natural gas hydrocarbon industries. He joined Burrow Global in 2015 to lead the start-up of the midstream engineering division. Samuel has been responsible for EPC on midstream projects for Burrow Global. Samuel will also have BGM profit and loss responsibilities, and he will continue to focus on the needs of the midstream market, working with the BGM team.