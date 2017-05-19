DISA Global Solutions Inc. recently hired Richard Patterson, who will join DISA’s team as chief technology officer. Patterson has over 20 years’ experience building and leading high-performance software product organizations.

Patterson’s professional background includes 17 years of management experience with Halliburton. During his most recent position within Halliburton as technology director — software engineering, he and his team delivered advanced scientific and engineering solutions that resulted in significant growth of the company’s overall product portfolio.

For more information, visit www. disa.com or call (281) 673-2540.