IHI E&C announced today that Randy Harris has joined the company as the Senior Director of Construction. In this position, Randy Harris will play a leading role in the development and implementation of the strategy to grow IHI E&C’s construction business.

Using his extensive project leadership experience in EPC, Randy will set goals, monitor work and evaluate results to ensure that the Construction function meets its objectives and operating requirements. He also will provide oversight for all construction project development and execution and review construction schedules for required staffing, preparation and coordination for current and future projects.