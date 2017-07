SUEZ has added Mark Wernli as its general manager for the company's treatment solutions business. He will be responsible for managing the company's North American industrial water services. Wernli has been in the industrial water field for over 25 years, with experience in both upstream and downstream applications. He will work out of the company's Pasadena office.

