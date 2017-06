DeBusk Services Group LLC has appointed industry veteran Mark Stuckey to oversee pigging and furnace decoking services sales and marketing.

Stuckey has two decades of experience in the energy industry, with extensive knowledge of pigging and decoking applications. He is responsible for business and customer relationship development for the recently introduced DeBusk Pigging & Decoking service line.

For more information, visit www. debusksg.com or call (844) 243-5557.