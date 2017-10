Mark Simeon now leads the mechanical division of Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT).

He is a construction manager with approximately 30 years of industry experience. Simeon is responsible for working with SWAT's customers every day to find innovative solutions to minimize downtime while keeping safety and quality at the forefront. He works out of SWAT's office in Gonzales.

For more information, visit www.Swatservice.com or call (225) 644-1200.