Eco-Staff has hired Manny Coronado as its business development manager for the company’s electrical and low-voltage cabling division. He will be responsible for identifying, capturing and cultivating potential new business deals by contacting potential prospects. He brings 18 years of experience in the staffing industry to Eco-Staff.

Coronado will work out of the company’s Houston office.

For more information, visit www. eco-staff.com or call (713) 429-0331.