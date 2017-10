Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) General Manager Ricky Clifton has retired after 43 years with the organization, naming Assistant General Manager Lori Traweek to the top executive leadership position.

Traweek is a 24-year GCA veteran. She joined the authority in 1993 as regulatory compliance coordinator. Traweek then served in several senior management positions before being promoted to manager of operations in 2000, where she served until being named assistant general manager last year.