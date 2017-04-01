SIS-TECH Solutions LP has promoted Khaldon Batnij to associate design consultant on SIS-TECH’s instrumentation, controls and electrical (ICE) team. Batnij graduated from the University of Houston in computer and electrical engineering. He implemented the application software requirements for streamlining the distribution of maintenance procedures and the collection of mechanical integrity data in SIS-TECH’s ICE-Tablet™.

In his new position, he works directly with turnaround teams for custom integration of the ICE-Tablet with site maintenance management systems.