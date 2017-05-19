Kala Johnson has joined the Ecoserv team as business development analyst and will serve as the primary provider of sales and marketing analysis to various upstream, midstream and downstream market teams.

Johnson will be responsible for providing solutions to improve customer interaction, market analysis, and sales team analytical support, as well as contributing to the overall business development process.

She comes to Ecoserv with 7-plus years of oil and gas industry experience and certifications including Certified Occupational Safety Specialists (COSS) and NACE level II Coating Inspection.

For more information, visit www. Ecoserv.net or call (844) 4ECOSERV (432-6737).