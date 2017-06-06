BIC Alliance recently welcomed Mark Peters as director of strategy and development. He will be responsible for the development of new products and conferences and will handle special projects aimed at improving operational efficiency and developing processes to improve all aspects of BIC Alliance to continue its strong growth of 33 years. Peters' duties will involve sales processes, new digital enhancements, and new conference and event development. He will assist in both League City, Texas, and Baton Rouge on general management responsibilities.

Peters has worked as a publisher for upstream, midstream, downstream and financial publications in the processing, power, and oil and gas industries in addition to being involved in the development, marketing and operations of several domestic and international conferences in these industries. He graduated from Brown University and has 34 years of experience in publishing.

BIC Alliance President and COO Thomas Brinsko said, "We are happy to have someone of Mark's experience on board to help build on BIC Alliance's 33 years of profitability and growth. Coming off our largest IVS Investment Banking deal, we are well positioned to grow our core businesses in magazine publishing, recruitment, and investment banking, and think Mark's depth of knowledge of this industry and many contacts will be a great benefit."

