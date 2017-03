StoneAge has welcomed a new regional sales manager, John Graham, to its outside sales team.

Graham, who recently moved back to Louisiana, will take over the South/ Northeastern regions. His career in industrial cleaning began in 2007 at Evergreen Industrial Services. In 2012, he took over as operations manager for Clean Harbors, a high-pressure cleaning division; he later moved into outside sales for its high-pressure cleaning and turnarounds division.