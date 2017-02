John Barth has joined the inFRONT Devices and Systems team as its senior account manager. With two decades of experience, Barth will have responsibility for business development, demand generation and sales growth. He will report directly to inFRONT Founder and President Chris Laibe.

In his new position, Barth will play a key role in continuing to increase inFRONT’s AllClear Emergency Response’s global market share in the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry.