Greenup Industries has hired Jill Jasmin as its HSE manager.

She comes to Greenup Industries with over 16 years of petrochemical industry experience. Jasmin is also trained and certified in process technology, a Certified Safety Management Practitioner (CSMP), a Certified Occupational Safety Specialist (COSS), an American Safety & Health Institute first responder, and a Construction Health and Safety Technician (CHST).