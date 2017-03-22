The Fishbone Family of Cos. has named James (Jim) Hicks, CPEA , its vice president of health, safety and environmental (HSE). He brings over 30 years of international and domestic HSE leadership and success within the refining, petrochemical, and nuclear engineering and construction arenas, as well as bulk handling operations and maintenance and EPC projects.

Hicks is certified as a safety and health auditor by the Institute of Internal Auditors and is a 30-year member of the American Society of Safety Engineers.