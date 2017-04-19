Marshall Institute recently appointed Gregory L. Folts as president and CEO. Folts will have responsibility for the strategic direction of Marshall Institute. He will continue to support the staff and consultants in “providing value-added solutions” for its clients.

Folts joined Marshall Institute in 1999 as director of operations, became vice president in 2004, president in 2006 and majority owner in 2015. He will continue to work from the institute’s Raleigh, North Carolina, office and will travel to the Houston office to support the energy team as needed.