The Louisiana Chemical Association (LCA) and Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance (LCIA) have appointed Gregory Bowser as president of the two organizations.

Bowser replaces Dan Borné, who is retiring after serving 28 years as head of the associations.

Bowser joined the organizations in 1991 and has directed their governmental affairs activities. In assuming his new role, he becomes the first African-American to lead a major Louisiana statewide business trade association.