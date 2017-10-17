With the recent formation of Burrow Global Midstream (BGM), Girish Sandhane has joined the leadership team as the vice president of processing facilities.

Sandhane has approximately 30 years of experience in the oil and gas, power and OEM industries. He has extensive experience in EPC project management for oil and gas processing plants. Sandhane will oversee the midstream processing facilities' service portfolio, working to drive market growth and deliver best-in-class project execution to BGM clients.