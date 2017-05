Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LP (CPChem) has named Gary Piana plant manager of its Pasadena Plastics Complex as Michael Gilbert retires after nearly 40 years of service.

Piana has worked in various positions domestically and internationally for Chevron and CPChem, serving as Orange plant manager, Cedar Bayou operations manager, Pasadena technical/EHS manager, Pasadena maintenance manager and Q-Chem plant manager.

For more information, visit www. cpchem.com or call (832) 813-4100.