Jhon Cuthbertson has been promoted from member services representative to account manager at BIC Alliance.

During his two-year tenure with BIC Alliance, Cuthbertson has demonstrated a keen ability to connect with and serve people and a real desire to learn more about the industry and take on additional responsibility. He and his wife Laleh, who is a marketing and sales specialist for Critical 2-Way and Turnaround Logistics, have recently relocated from Houston to Baton Rouge, where he will be working out of BIC Alliance’s Baton Rouge location.

Trained in BIC Alliance’s Houston office, Cuthbertson is well versed in all of its operating companies: BIC Recruiting, BIC Magazine, BIC Media Solutions and IVS Investment Banking. His immediate priorities will be on business development and account management for BIC Magazine and BIC Recruiting in Louisiana.

“I have really enjoyed working closely with Jhon these past two years,” said BIC Alliance President Thomas Brinsko. “Jhon has a contagious, positive attitude, so on a personal level, I’d like to keep him close by, but the company needs more ‘boots on the ground’ in Louisiana. His presence will fill a great need for our readers and members. I know all of our friends in Louisiana will welcome him warmly.”

