SIS-TECH Solutions LP has selected Denisse Corbett to lead a new initiative on process control system and interface optimization.

Corbett is a certified functional safety (FS) professional and, along with her over 15-year experience in the control systems field, holds an FS Engineer certificate from TÃV Rheinland. Her new position builds on her expertise in the lifecycle management of safety instrumented systems, including design, engineering, application software programming and systems integration.