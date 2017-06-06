Visionary Industrial Insulation, the maker of ESLIN, has added David Robinson as its regional sales manager for the company's Gulf Coast operations.

Robinson's responsibilities will include increasing Visionary's footprint and customer base from Corpus Christi, Texas, to Mobile, Alabama. He comes to Visionary with 15 years of sales experience in the industrial and insulation markets. Robinson is a Certified Energy Appraiser through the National Insulation Association and former secretary-treasurer of the Southwest Insulation Contractor's Association.