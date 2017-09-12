Dave Luecke, a native of Michigan, began his career with ExxonMobil in 1985 at the Baton Rouge Plastics Plant after graduating with a BS in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

From 1985 to 1995, he held various manufacturing positions at the Baton Rouge Plastics Plant. In 1995, Luecke moved to Texas as the Technical Manager of Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant, and later became the Operations Manager. In 2002, he became the North American Polyethylene Supply Chain Manager at Chemical Headquarters, and returned to Baton Rouge in 2005 as the Plastics Plant Manager.

In 2009, Luecke moved to Canada as the Safety, Health and Environmental Manager at Syncrude, and in 2011 he moved back to Texas as the Process Division Manager at the Baytown Chemical Plant. In 2015, Luecke returned to Canada as the Chemical Plant Manager for Imperial Oil.