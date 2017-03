Darrin J. Andrews has joined Carboline Co. as its executive vice president of sales USA.

Andrews has been in the protective and industrial coatings industry for over 27 years and has a wealth of knowledge in the oil and gas and mining segments, as well as a proven record of facilitating long-term business relationships with both customers and industry affiliations.

He is an NACE-certified coatings inspector and has been active in the Canadian protective coatings industry for 20 years.