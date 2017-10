KITO Corp. has promoted several key personnel as the company continues to build its corporate structure.

Chris Hess was promoted to vice president of quality and product development engineering for KITO Americas Inc. He will assume responsibility for advancing the capabilities of both Harrington Hoists Inc. and Peerless Industrial Group in identifying technological product innovations.

