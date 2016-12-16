Cherry Cos. has recently welcomed Ivan Svec to its management team as one of its vice presidents (vps). Svec has extensive experience in the construction industry and will serve to strengthen continued growth in the organization as well as execute key business strategies. Svec’s construction career spans 25 years, starting with Brown and Root (B&R) in Houston and continuing with Webber, where he worked most recently as a project engineer, project manager, area manager and regional vp in the heavy civil construction industry.

Cherry has also promoted Emmanuel “Manny” Merino as division manager over its Safety Department. Merino has been with Cherry for two years and has diligently worked to educate Cherry’s field personnel in areas of safety culture practices and teamwork principles.