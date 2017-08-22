Charla K. Wise, a senior executive in aerospace and aeronautical engineering who directed programs to develop two of the most complex aircraft in the history of the U.S. Air Force, has been named president of The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) for a one-year term that continues to July 2018.

As ASME president, Wise will play a central role in growing the society's outreach and activities in codes and standards, industry certification, professional development and STEM education, among other programs impacting the worldwide mechanical engineering profession.