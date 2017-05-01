The Brock Group has named William Gonzales its vice president (vp) of health, safety and environment (HSE). Gonzales’ key responsibilities include developing and managing HSE policies and programs across the company. His primary responsibilities also include innovating new leading indicators to facilitate continuous HSE improvement, maintaining and expanding Brock’s personal responsibility for safety and culture of respect and caring, and providing oversight of investigations involving potential or actual injuries.

Gonzales has served as HSE director for Brock since 2012. He has more than two decades of experience in the HSSE and quality fields.