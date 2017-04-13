Louisiana Chemical Association and Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance President Greg Bowser today announced the appointment of Brian Landry as vice president of political affairs for the two organizations.

“On behalf of the LCA / LCIA Board of Directors, we are excited about having Brian Landry on board to assist in our governmental affairs efforts. He has a vast and unique experience in dealing with issues that directly impact our industry. He will be a valuable addition to our organization,” Bowser said.Landry brings 15 years of experience representing the business community to his new position.

Prior to his appointment, he served as vice president of political action for the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry in addition to working as a floor lobbyist directing a number of issue councils for LABI. “We thank Brian for his fifteen years of service to LABI. We are very happy for him for this new opportunity and know he will do a great job at the LCA, ” said President of LABI Stephen Waguespack.