Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services and Safway® Group, which announced an agreement to combine in March, have named the post-close president and CEO. Safway's President and CEO Bill Hayes will become the president and CEO of BrandSafway, the combined entity when the transaction closes.

The combined entity's global headquarters will be in Atlanta, although it intends to maintain a significant presence in Waukesha. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.