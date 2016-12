Joseph P. “Jody” Bevilaqua has been named chief operating officer (COO) of Hexion Inc. He will oversee all aspects of the company’s operations for both business divisions, including global responsibility for the manufacturing, supply chain, commercial, and environmental, health and safety functions.

Bevilaqua most recently served as executive vice president and president of the Epoxy, Phenolic and Coating Resins Division of the company.