Fishbone Energy Services has welcomed Audrey Daughtrey as an account manager. Daughtrey has over four years of experience in the field, and she will be responsible for maintaining client relationships, supporting field operations and staying involved with industry events and news.

Prior to joining Fishbone, Daughtrey worked as a project coordinator handling capital projects for multiple clients and assisting project managers. She has also worked in cost control in a turnaround group covering multiple sites across Texas.

For more information, visit www.fish boneenergy.com or call (877) 719-9888.