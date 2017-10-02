John (JP) Pasterczyk has joined the Aqua-Aerobic Systems team in the role of industrial business manager. This new position will bring added focus to the industrial marketplace and allow Aqua-Aerobic to build on its long history and previous success of supplying systems and process engineering expertise to the industrial sector.

Pasterczyk brings over 25 years of experience in water and wastewater treatment to Aqua-Aerobic’s industrial customers.

For more information, visit www.aqua-aerobic.com or call (815) 654-2501.