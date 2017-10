StoneAge has promoted Randolph Briggs

to international sales director for the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India and South Pacific. In this new role, Briggs will lead sales and customer support efforts as well as manage StoneAge's regional sales managers and dealers in these territories. He is a qualified mechanical engineer and has been in the waterblast industry since 1997.

For more information, visit www.stoneagetools.com or call (866) 795-1586.