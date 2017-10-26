The importance of using blast-resistant modules

In the past, when it came to additional work space within a plant or refinery, the industry looked to temporary modular buildings to fill its needs. However, after the accident that occurred in March 2005 in Texas City, Texas, the industry needed a better solution. At first, the buildings were moved outside of the blast radius, but constantly moving the workforce in and out of the plant was inefficient and impractical.

That's when the industry was first introduced to blast-resistant modules (BRMs). Originally, BRMs were merely modified "sea containers" that offered some protection but not enough space for workers. Satellite Shelters has diversified away from this practice and no longer utilizes containers within our production. Instead, we have designed our units with fully welded steel from the ground up.

There are many reasons to use reinforced steel BRMs, including the No. 1 concern of safety, but also the benefits of saving precious jobsite space and offering additional conveniences depending on the supplier chosen.

Safety

Making safety No. 1 takes priority among the employees of Satellite Shelters Inc. In fact, it's one of our core values: "Safety First and Always." This value drives us in our day-to-day work ethic and also affects the products we provide to our customers. If our buildings aren't keeping you safe, then we haven't done our jobs.

That's why we added our BRM product line: Satellite Safety Shelters. Our goal is to make sure your employees remain safe when they have to be in high-risk areas to perform their jobs. In the unfortunate event an accident occurs, BRMs are engineered to potentially save lives. Satellite Safety Shelters are BRMs built to strict codes with reinforced steel walls. They can withstand a blast of up to 8 psi and 200 milliseconds in duration.

Saving space

In many refineries and plants, jobsite ground space can come at a premium. That's why Satellite Safety Shelters were designed with many features that save precious space within the blast zone.

Each of Satellite's singlewide BRMs feature entry and exit doors on both ends of the building. Because of this unique feature, several units can be placed sideby- side to conserve space on the jobsite. They can also be scattered throughout a plant for work areas that require a small number of employees.

End-wall doors also lend themselves to easier stack-ability and creating multilevel or multiwide structures. Multilevel and multiwide BRMs are great options for customers that need to conduct all-in-one on-site safety meetings. They can also be used for administrative offices, cafeterias, training rooms, conference rooms and more. In the case of multilevel BRMs, scaffolding is attached to the exterior of the buildings to allow easy access to the second level.

Added convenience

Another premium commodity in today's marketplace is time; there just does not seem to be enough of it. Through the products and services we provide, Satellite Shelters can make you an unstoppable force and the hero of your office. Here are some examples of the conveniences we offer:

We carry buildings for Zones 1, 2 and 3, including blast-resistant buildings, modular buildings, mobile offices and storage containers. You can rest assured we have a safe building option no matter where your employees need to be to perform their jobs.

We are a full-service provider offering additional products such as furniture, portable restrooms, fire extinguishers and generators to make your jobsite more comfortable. These products and services are billed on a single invoice so you don't have to spend your time processing multiple payments.

We have multiple locations across the U.S., which make Satellite Shelters a company you can depend on to deliver your buildings on time, when and where you need them.

Our national reach affords us with the ability to expand our scope of work from singlewide mobile offices and multistory blast-resistant modular buildings to design/ build and turnkey options.

When you recognize your need for additional space, call on Satellite Shelters to help you determine how much space you need and what products will be the best fit for your projects. Whether you need buildings in or outside of the blast zone, we can keep your employees safe while saving you space and affording you with added conveniences. Satellite Shelters can handle all of your space needs with one call.

