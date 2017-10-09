Williams Partners’ New York Bay Expansion Project enables increased natural gas deliveries to NYC

Williams Partners L.P. has placed into service an expansion of its Transco pipeline system to increase natural gas delivery capacity to New York City by 115,000 dekatherms per day in time for the 2017/2018 heating season.

The New York Bay Expansion provides additional firm transportation capacity for much-needed incremental natural gas supplies to National Grid, the largest distributor of natural gas in the northeastern U.S. The company provides service to 1.8 million customers in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island.

“As we have seen with the recent storms that have devastated other states and neighboring regions, the security of energy supply needs to be protected and enhanced. A secure and resilient supply of natural gas is critical to the local New York City and Long Island communities we serve,” said Ken Daly, President, National Grid New York. “Williams’ New York Bay Expansion project will help ensure safe, reliable and secure energy to meet our customers’ needs.”

The New York Bay Expansion Project included horsepower additions at three existing Transco compressor facilities, in addition to modifications to existing meter and regulator stations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York.

“Our Transco pipeline has a long history of providing New York City with safe, reliable natural gas service,” said Micheal Dunn, Williams’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Our New York Bay Expansion project continues that long-standing commitment, providing additional supplies of affordable natural gas to support the region’s economic vitality and ensure a reliable energy supply to the New York City area.”

The New York Bay Expansion is the fourth of Williams Partners’ projected five fully-contracted Transco expansion projects to be placed into service this year, combining with Gulf Trace, Hillabee Phase 1 and the Dalton Expansion to add more than 2.5 million dekatherms per day capacity to the Transco pipeline system so far in 2017. The partnership continues to target a fourth-quarter 2017 in-service date for its fifth Transco expansion this year - the Virginia Southside II project.

Transco, the nation’s largest-volume and fastest-growing interstate natural gas pipeline system, has reliably served New York City for more than 60 years and currently delivers about half of all of the natural gas consumed in the city. A wholly owned subsidiary of Williams Partners L.P., Transco delivers natural gas to customers through its 10,000-mile pipeline network whose mainline extends nearly 1,800 miles between South Texas and New York City. The system is a major provider of cost-effective natural gas services that reach U.S. markets in 12 Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states.