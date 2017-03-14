The Fluid Sealing Association releases updated Expansion Joints - Piping Technical Handbook

The Fluid Sealing Association (FSA) has just released a complete update of their Expansion Joints – Piping Technical Handbook. Edition 8.0 is based on the latest experience in research, design, and application of piping expansion joints by engineers associated with the Expansion Joint - Piping Division member companies in the FSA.

This publication is available for free download at:

http://www.fluidsealing.com/expansion-joints/expansion-joints-publications/

The Expansion Joints – Piping Technical Handbook, edition 8.0, includes:

updated renderings of expansion joints and expansion joint layouts.

a new section on specialized expansion joints, such as hinged rubber expansion joints, gimbaled rubber joints and pressure balanced expansion joints.

a comprehensive list of definitions as they are viewed within the industry.

an expansion joint specification sheet for end users to gather information for customer inquiries to FSA member companies.

The publication is intended to be a reference source of information and data for engineers who design and install piping systems. It provides guidance on design and selection of material and proper installation.

“The collaboration on the revised handbook was fantastic. All Expansion Joint – Piping Division members put a lot of effort into the redesign of this handbook,” said Rob Coffee, FSA Vice President. “Special recognition goes to Mr. Gary Eiseman of Dinatecnica for taking the lead on organization of the project.”

The FSA is the leading source for technical information on fluid sealing products. They work to influence, support, educate, and raise awareness on products and issues within the industry, develop related standards, and provide education in the fluid sealing area.