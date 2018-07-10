Tallgrass Energy and Silver Creek Midstream announce Iron Horse Pipeline open season

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) (“Tallgrass”) and Silver Creek Midstream, LLC (“Silver Creek”) today announced a binding open season soliciting additional shipper commitments for Niobrara (API 34 – 42) The system is designed to add additional grades of crude oil as necessary.

Iron Horse, which has secured a 10-year producer-supported committed transportation contract for 15,000 barrels per day, is under construction and currently expected to start commercial operations by Feb. 1, 2019, with an initial capacity of approximately 100,000 barrels per day that is expandable to approximately 200,000 barrels per day. The Iron Horse Pipeline is not dependent upon the results of this open season to begin commercial operations.

Iron Horse is a joint venture between Tallgrass and Silver Creek to transport crude oil from the growing Powder River Basin to the Guernsey, Wyo., oil hub. The approximately 80-mile, 16-inch Iron Horse pipeline will consist of 40 miles of new-build and 40 miles of gas-to-oil conversion pipe. At Guernsey, shippers will have access to the Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline and other pipelines accessible through Tallgrass Terminals’ Guernsey Terminal, which is under construction and expected to start commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The approximately 250-mile Silver Creek Gathering System is also currently under construction and the company has secured multiple long-term commitments for crude oil gathering and transportation services. The System’s 16-inch trunkline is expected to have an initial capacity of approximately 100,000 barrels per day and is expandable up to 200,000 barrels per day and will connect to the Iron Horse Pipeline at Silver Creek’s Midway Terminal in Converse County. The Silver Creek Gathering System is expected to be in service by Feb. 1, 2019.

The Iron Horse open season runs through Aug. 17, 2018. Interested parties may review details of the open season after executing a confidentiality agreement obtained by contacting Tallgrass representatives Kyle Quackenbush, 303.763.3319, or Dean Dick, 307.232.4430.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) is a growth-oriented midstream energy infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation, storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve some of the nation’s most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.

