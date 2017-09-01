Houston group raises awareness of pipeline industry

A new group of young professionals meets in Houston to engage in networking, mentoring and educational opportunities in the pipeline industry. Plains All American Pipeline LP Project Engineer Douglas Castleberry, who serves as chairman of The Pipeliners Young Professionals of Houston (PYP), is excited about others getting involved in the organization. BIC Magazine recently visited with Castleberry to learn more about the benefits.

BIC: How did you become involved in the PYP?

CASTLEBERRY: The Pipeliners Association of Houston started the PYP to get more involvement from young people, specifically engineers. Brandy Roberts of Dean Cos. and I were asked to start the program and agreed under the condition we reach out to a more diverse group. Contemporary pipeline EPC and operating require the involvement of countless disciplines. The idea an engineer should unilaterally execute projects has changed over the last 50 years, and inclusion of members with diverse education backgrounds and experience ensures we are preparing for and executing the crew change in a holistic manner.

The PYP bridges the gap between experienced and inexperienced members of the industry in support of The Pipeliners Association of Houston's role in the advancement of pipeline engineering and operating practices. The cyclical nature of oil and gas lends itself to having a continuing need for this group. It is an affordable way to network with top executives, be mentored by some of the world's best pipeliners and have free access to the best training modules.

BIC: What have been the PYP's greatest successes?

CASTLEBERRY: In our first year, we've had four wildly successful social events and kicked off a world-class mentorship program. Elated participants tell how mentors affected lives, careers and families. Job candidates have been approached following networking events, and business deals have been made. On the education front, a project has been scoped to build the first learning module next year and is 90-percent funded. The ultimate achievement is from the individuals the PYP has already helped.

Our value offering is unparalleled for young professionals. This is especially true for the education modules, as they have a value of $1,000-$2,500 each. With the price of membership at $50 a year, employees and companies need to know this is out there.

We currently have folks who have 25-plus years of experience making decisions that could mean the difference between life and death, being replaced by personnel with less than 10. Understanding industry fundamentals, including the math behind those principles, will help save lives as critical decisions are made.

BIC: What do you hope to achieve for the PYP?

CASTLEBERRY: The PYP is an integral part of every responsible company's education program in Houston and in the pipeline industry, as well as an accessible part for motivated individuals who believe in investing in personnel.

The PYP maintains a mentorship program that can supplement already effective company programs or provide the sole opportunity for those who otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity. The PYP's leadership team is diverse in education, experience, sex and cultural background. As America drifts to a more diverse society, the PYP ensures diversity is woven into everything we do and is a foundation on which we can continue to support this industry.

BIC: How can others get involved?

CASTLEBERRY: We would like to partner with owner/operators, engineering firms, service contractors, suppliers, vendors and individuals in the Houston area to be a part of an economical and effective young professional development program.

It is urgent to help young professionals from all perspectives, including worker safety, public health and safety, finance, etc. We need to proactively transfer knowledge from baby boomers. We are facilitating this by providing tools for maintaining a safe work environment for this next generation and for decades to come.

The Pipeliners Association of Houston has some of the greatest pipeliners in the business, and the PYP draws from this experience through mentorship. The University of Texas at Austin's Petroleum Extension Service, the PYP's education partner, provides free worldclass training to members!

For more information, visit www.houstonpipeliners.org.

